KKR vs GT, IPL 2022 today match prediction: Who will win Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans clash?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in match no.35 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday (April 23). Both the teams have had contrasting starts to their respective campaigns as Gujarat Titans currently sit on the second spot on the points table with 10 points from six matches while KKR are at the seventh spot with six points from seven matches.

After three back-to-back defeats in the last three games, KKR will be looking to bounce back to winning ways against a high-flying Gujarat Titans on Saturday. The Shreyas Iyer-led side had started their campaign in an emphatic manner with three wins in their first four games before losing their next three matches in a row.

In their last outing, KKR came close but failed to get over the line in a 218-run chase against Rajasthan Royals after Yuzvendra Chahal bagged a hat-trick in a game-changing 17th over. However, KKR would have taken a lot of positives from the game as skipper Iyer and opener Aaron Finch both fired with the bat.

While Finch scored a sublime 58 off 28 balls, Iyer notched up a quickfire 85 off 51 balls. Both the batters had struggled in their last few games and their return to form is a great sign for KKR. However, their bowling remains a concern as wickets have dried up for Umesh Yadav while Pat Cummins has been far from consistent.

On the other Gujarat Titans, have been enjoying a magnificent debut campaign in the IPL. Despite missing skipper Hardik Pandya in their last game, they defeated Chennai Super Kings by three wickets in a last-over thriller to retain their top spot on the table.

Gujarat are currently at the second spot with 10 points from six games and a win against KKR on Saturday will help them regain the top spot on the points table. Hardik's return will be crucial for the side as they clearly lacked balance in their batting line-up against CSK and will be hoping to remain clinical against KKR.

KKR vs GT, IPL 2022 prediction:

Kolkata Knight Riders will be looking to bring an end to their three-match losing streak while Gujarat Titans will be hoping to continue their unbeaten run. GT will be further boosted by Hardik Pandya's return after he missed the last game and will back themselves to bag their third win on the trot.