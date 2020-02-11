Kobe Bryant's widow Vanessa Bryant 'refuses to accept' death of her husband and daughter

Former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant, standing with his family, reacts to speeches being made at a city council meeting where he was honored with Kobe Bryant Day on August 24, 2016 in Los Angeles, California, with the date commemorating the 2 numbers, 8 and 24, he wore on his Lakers jersey spanning a 20-year career. Photograph:( AFP )
Vanessa posted a video on Instagram in which we could see few glimpses of her daughter Gianna playing for the Mamba Academy (Basketball academy set up by Kobe Bryant) along with her father Kobe Bryant.
US basketball star Kobe Bryant's death shook the whole world, he and his thirteen-year-old daughter Gianna were among the nine people who were killed in a helicopter crash in southern California on January 26.
Bryant's wife Vanessa was said to be "heartbroken" and "numb" after the death of her husband and her thirteen-year-old daughter.
She had an emotional message in the caption of the post where she said: " My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi (Gianna's nickname) are gone. I can’t process both at the same time. It’s like I’m trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me."
I’ve been reluctant to put my feelings into words. My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone. I can’t process both at the same time. It’s like I’m trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels wrong. Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby girl isn’t being able to have that opportunity?! I’m so mad. She had so much life to live. Then I realize I need to be strong and be here for my 3 daughters. Mad I’m not with Kobe and Gigi but thankful I’m here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri. I know what I’m feeling is normal. It’s part of the grieving process. I just wanted to share in case there’s anyone out there that’s experienced a loss like this. God I wish they were here and this nightmare would be over. Praying for all of the victims of this horrible tragedy. Please continue to pray for all.
Kobe's widow Vanessa had announced an event a few days ago to commemorate her late husband and daughter's death named "celebration of life".
She had made her Instagram page private after the crash but after a few days, it was public again. She had a new profile picture on it and gained almost 2 million followers.
In the new profile photo, Kobe Bryant is seen hugging her young daughter Gianna. The picture was taken on February 14, 2016, before Bryant's final NBA All-Star Game.
Kobe married Vanessa in the year 2001, he succeeded by his wife and three daughters.