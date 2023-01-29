Klopp attributes Salah's struggles to absence of Mane and Firmino

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has attributed his premier winger Mo Salah's struggles this season to the absence of the old, 'well drilled' front three that had grown accustomed to playing together.

"Of course Mo is suffering. It was a well-drilled machine the front three, everything was clear (in) what we were doing. Everybody suffers from that, that's clear," Klopp told the reporters.

“It is specific, offensive play that requires a lot of work and lot of information, and not always obvious information. You create a feeling about a lot of these things, about where your teammate is and where to pass the ball without looking.”

Salah has scored 17 goals in all competitions so far but his tally of seven goals in the Premier League has hurt the team's fortunes.

Though, 17 goals at the halfway stage of the season may be considered good returns for any other player, the standards set by Salah mean that critics believe he is having an off-season.

Salah has won the Golden Boot three times during his stay at the Merseyside. However, it looks highly unlikely he will be getting anywhere near Haaland who has already crossed last year's goal tally (23) to win the award.

Klopp's team have been plagued by a series of injuries to star players such as Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, Virgil van Dijk, and Roberto Firmino amongst others. With Nunez and Gakpo still new in the setup, the front three of Liverpool has not been firing.

The team has already crashed out of the Carabao Cup and will be squaring up against red-hot Brighton in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday.

However, asked if he had the motivation left to carry out the demanding managerial job, Klopp said he could go on for another ten years.

"My motivation is no problem. I am a bit like Obelix, who fell in the…you know Asterix and Obelix? Ah, you don’t know it, forget it...I have enough energy for another 10 years if you want."

Klopp's target this season will be to finish in the top four or otherwise the team will have to overcome the Real Madrid obstacle in the Champions League next month and hope to go all the way to Istanbul and win the trophy.

(With inputs from agencies)