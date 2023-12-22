KL Rahul's stump-mic chat with Keshav Maharaj over Indian mythological song is going viral

Indian captain and wicketkeeper KL Rahul's conversation with Keshav Maharaj, the South African all-rounder, during the IND vs SA 3rd ODI has been going viral.

Keshav Maharaj entered to bat during the second innings when South Africa was at 177 runs with six wickets down in 33.2 overs. As Maharaj arrived at the pitch, the speakers in the Boland Park Stadium in Paarl started playing Ram Siya Ram, prompting KL Rahul to mention that whenever Keshav Maharaj came to bat, the speakers started playing the same song. Maharaj nodded and gave Rahul a warm smile.

Maharaj scored 14 runs in 27 balls but could not stay on the pitch for a long time as Arshdeep Singh took his wicket as he aimed for a boundary. Despite South Africa winning the toss, India won the match by 78 runs.

Maharaj is of Indian ancestry. His great-grandfather was from Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh, India, and migrated to Durban in 1874.

The Men in Blue emerged victorious in the three-match ODI series against South Africa. KL Rahul became the second Indian captain after Virat Kohli to win an ODI series in South Africa.

Sanju Samson's maiden international hundred was the highlight of the match. His partnership with Tilak Verma proved to be significant for the team. Samson scored 108 runs off 114 balls, hitting six boundaries. Meanwhile, Tilak Verma scored his maiden fifty in the match to guide India to 296 for eight in the first innings.

During the second innings, Arshdeep Singh's four-wicket haul against South Africa stole the show. India bowled out the Proteas for 218 runs in 45.5 overs to clinch the series 2-1. Now, India's tour of South Africa has reached its last phase. While India won the ODI series 2-1, the T20I series was a draw 1-1. KL Rahul and Co will aim to win their first-ever bi-lateral Test series.

The Test series between India and South Africa will commence on December 26. The SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium in Centurion will host the first Test match from December 26-30, starting at 1:30 pm IST. The Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town will host the second Test match from January 3-7. Rohit Sharma will lead the Men in Blue in the Test series against South Africa.