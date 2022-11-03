KL Rahul's splendid throw sends Litton Das back to the pavillion in IND-BAN T20 WC tie - Watch

India and Bangladesh were involved in a close battle in a crucial Super 12 clash in the T20 World Cup at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide on Wednesday (November 02). Being asked to bat first, Rohit Sharma-led India posted 184 for 6 thanks to KL Rahul's 50 and Virat Kohli's unbeaten 66. In reply, Bangladesh opener Litton Das hammered the Indian bowlers to all parts of the ground and took his side to 66 for no loss in seven overs before a rain break.

After play resumed, the revised target was 151 in 16 overs with the Bangla Tigers still ahead courtesy of Litton's presence. Nonetheless, he was sent back by a bullet throw from Rahul, from deep mid-wicket, in the 8th over as the momentum shifted in India's favour.

Post Litton's dismissal, who made a rapid 27-ball 60, Bangladesh lost the plot and kept losing wickets at regular intervals to only manage 146-5 and lose by five runs (DLS method). At the post-match presentation, Rohit stated, "I was calm and nervous at the same time. It was important for us as a group to stay calm and execute our plans. With 10 wickets in hand it could've gone either way but after the break we did well. Our fielding was brilliant, some of the catches we took was great to watch. It's a high-pressure game, to take those catches shows the ability of our guys and honestly I never had any doubts about our fielding."

India will now take on Zimbabwe, at the MCG Melbourne, on November 06 in their last group stage clash after having almost secured a semi-final berth post the Bangladesh win. Shakib Al Hasan's Bangla Tigers are not out of the semi-final race and they will face Pakistan on the same day, at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide.