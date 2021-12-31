KL Rahul named captain for South Africa ODIs as Rohit Sharma ruled out due to hamstring injury

BCCI announced a strong 17-man squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series versus Temba Bavuma-led South Africa on Friday (December 31). The series will take place in early 2022, soon after the conclusion of the ongoing Tests in the African nation.

While all eyes were on Rohit Sharma's fitness, the limited-overs captain will miss the series after being ruled out due to hamstring injury as his deputy KL Rahul will lead the side in his absence. This will be the first time that Rahul will lead the side in a full series. Earlier, he had led Team India in a T20I in New Zealand, during the final innings, and has led the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the last two IPL seasons.

For the unversed, Rahul is also serving as the vice-captain in the ongoing Test series in Rohit's absence. Talking about the squad, it is a well-oiled unit with experienced campaigners such as Shikhar Dhawan, former captain Virat Kohli, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the line-up. Among the young guns, Ruturaj Gaikwad -- who top-scored in IPL 2021 and returned with four tons in Vijay Hazare Trophy -- Venkatesh Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar have also been included. The likes of Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel have missed out due to injury concerns.

The ODI series will get underway on January 19 at Paarl, which will be followed by the second and third encounter at Paarl and Cape Town, respectively. The Indian team will be eager to begin 2022 in style by winning the Test as well as the ODI series in the African nation. In year 2021, India played only a handful of ODIs (six), winning four and losing two games.

Squad: KL Rahul (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Gaikwad, Kohli, Iyer, Suryakumar, Venktesh, Kishan, Ashwin, Chahal, Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar, Krishna, Siraj, Shardul, Deepak Chahar