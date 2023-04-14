KKR vs SRH Live streaming: When & where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad live in India

KKR vs SRH IPL 2023: It's day 15 of the Indian Premier League with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) all set to clash in the 19th match on April 14, 2023, at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The KKR holds a significant edge over SRH, who till now have won 23 encounters of their 31. The team is in a great position this season, where it has won two out of three games so far and is in the third position on the points table. It will be the second home game for the Knight Riders this season. KKR's rising star, Rinku Singh, saved the team a game by hitting five sixes in the last over. The team currently has a net run rate of +1.375. The SRH, on the other hand, has seemed to struggle a bit this season, with just one wins out of the three games and is in the second-last position in the points table. Here's everything you need to know about KKR vs SRH.