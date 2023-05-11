KKR vs RR Head to Head: IPL 2023 stats, playing XIs, pitch report, live-streaming details & more
KKR vs RR Head to Head- IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals will clash with each other in the 56th match of the Indian Premier League on May 11. Check all stats, head-to-head, scorecards and predictions here.
KKR vs RR Head to Head- IPL 2023: The Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Rajasthan Royals in match no. 56 of the IPL season 2023 on Thursday, May 11. The clash will take place at the home ground of Kolkata, the Eden Gardens. Rajasthan Royals is in fifth spot in the points table with five wins and six losses in 11 matches. Kolkata Knight Riders are in sixth place in the points table with five wins and six losses in 11 matches.
RR lost their last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 4 wickets in a game-changer match by Hyderabad. KKR on the other hand, won their last match against Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad to keep their qualification hopes alive.
Ahead of today’s match, here is a look at the teams’ head-to-head details:
KKR vs RR- IPL 2023: Head-to-head record in IPL
The two teams have locked horns a total of 27 times in the history of IPL matches. Out of these 27 matches, Kolkata won 14 times and RR won 12 times. Hence, the head-to-head record of KKR vs RR stands at 14-12.
The head-to-head record between the two teams at Eden Gardens favours the home side by 6-2. The two teams have met nine times on this ground, with KKR emerging victorious in six matches.
Matches played: 27
Matches won by Kolkata Knight Riders: 14
Matches won by Rajasthan Capitals: 12
KKR vs RR- IPL 2023: Pitch report
The surface here will be a balanced one with good help for pacers initially and batting will get easier as the game progresses. The average first innings score at this venue is 164 and teams batting second have won a majority of the matches. Both teams will prefer chasing considering the dew factor.
KKR vs RR- IPL 2023: Weather update
The weather in Kolkata is expected to be pleasant on May 11. The temperature is expected to hover between 27°C and 38°C on the match day with 56-79 per cent humidity. The chances of rain interrupting the contest are negligible.
KKR vs RR- IPL 2023: Probable playing XI
Kolkata Knight Riders: Jason Roy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana
Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yahasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer, Joe Root, Dhurv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Murugun Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Kuldip Yadav
KKR vs RR- IPL 2023: Prediction
Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders will win today’s match.
KKR vs RR- IPL 2023: Broadcast & live-streaming details
Match timings: 7:30 pm IST
Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Live broadcast: Star Sports
Live streaming: JioCinema app
