KKR vs PBKS Head to Head: IPL 2023 stats, playing XIs, pitch report, live-streaming details & more

KKR vs PBKS Head to Head- IPL 2023: The Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Punjab Kings in match no. 53 of the IPL season 2023 on Monday, May 8. The clash will take place at the home ground of Kolkata, the Eden Gardens. Kolkata is currently in the 8th spot in the points table with only four wins out of 10 matches. In their last match, Kolkata defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by defeating their total of 171 runs and winning by five runs.

Punjab Kings, on the other hand, has won five out of ten matches and is currently in the 7th spot in the points table. In their last match against Mumbai Indians, they scored 214 runs in 20 overs but still ended up losing the match.

Ahead of today’s match, here is a look at the teams’ head-to-head details: KKR vs PBKS- IPL 2023: Head-to-head record in IPL KKR and PBKS have faced each other 31 times in the IPL so far. KKR have won 20 matches, whereas PBKS have won only 11 matches. Hence, the head-to-head record of KKR and PBKS stands at 20-11. Punjab Kings have won three of the last five matches against the Kolkata Knight Riders, including the first match of this season.

In the last match between the two teams, PBKS scored 191 runs for the loss of five wickets and won by seven runs via the DLS method.

Matches played: 31

Matches won by Kolkata Knight Riders: 20

Matches won by Punjab Kings: 11 KKR vs PBKS- IPL 2023: Pitch report Over the past three years, the Eden Gardens pitch in Kolkata has been the venue for T20 games. The average first innings score in these matches has been 176 runs. It is anticipated that the pitch will be more conducive to batting in the upcoming game. KKR vs PBKS- IPL 2023: Weather update The weather in Kolkata is expected to set fair on May 6. But there is no possibility of rain playing a spoilsport during the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings. The wind speed will be around 12 km/h during the 20-over clash. The temperature could hover around 32 degrees Celsius to 34 degrees Celsius, while the humidity is anticipated to be around 55 per cent. KKR vs PBKS- IPL 2023: Probable playing XI Kolkata Knight Riders: Jason Roy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy,

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short/Sikandar Raza, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, M Shahrukh Khan, Rishi Dhawan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh KKR vs PBKS- IPL 2023: Prediction Prediction: Kolkata Night Rides will win today’s match. KKR vs PBKS- IPL 2023: Broadcast & live-streaming details Match timings: 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Live broadcast: Star Sports

Live streaming: JioCinema app

