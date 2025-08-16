Kishane Thompson beats Olympic 100m champion Noah Lyles at Silesia Diamond League

Kishane Thompson eclipsed Olympic 100m champion Noah Lyles at the Silesia Diamond League meet on Saturday and Keely Hodgkinson made an impressive comeback over 800m a year since winning gold at the Paris Games. A host of world and Olympic champions headlined by the likes of Karsten Warholm -- with an incredible performance in the 400m hurdles -- Armand 'Mondo' Duplantis, Faith Kipyegon and Femke Bol shone in hot and humid conditions in front of more than 40,000 fans in the Polish city of Chorzow.

In their first meeting since Lyles won Olympic gold by just five-thousandths of a second in Paris last year, Thompson made an electric start and led from gun to tape for victory in 9.87sec.

"My job is to get the job done," said Thompson. "I enjoyed competition against Noah today... nobody is perfect, but I am working on improving my strengths and improving on my weaknesses.

"Paris last year was a big learning factor. I learned it is me against myself."

Lyles had to be content with second in 9.90sec as the athletes fine-tune preparations for the September 13-21 world championships in Tokyo.

"It makes me really excited for not only today, but also for next week and Tokyo," the American said. "The more I run, the better I am getting. I get more excited each day and it is working. I need to keep competing."

There was a timely return for Hodgkinson as the 23-year-old Briton showed no sign of the lingering hamstring problems that had sidelined her for months as she clocked 1min 54.74sec, the fastest in the world this year.

"I was just happy to step on the track after more than a year," Hodgkinson said. "I planned to run a fast time because I don't have five races anymore before Tokyo, I only have today and the meeting in Lausanne next week. So it had to be fast and I'm happy that it worked."

Kenya's serial world record breaker Kipyegon missed out on the long-standing world record in the women's 3,000m.

Six weeks after improving her own world 1,500m record in Eugene, Kipyegon clocked 8:07.04 over the non-Olympic distance, falling just short of the 8:06.11 world record set by China's Wang Junxia in 1993.

"I am so happy. I wanted to run a longer distance," Kipyegon said. “It is all about Tokyo now, but Tokyo is a championship race, so anything can happen!”