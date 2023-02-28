KAR vs PES Live Streaming: How to watch Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2023 Live on mobile, TV & laptop?

KAR vs PES Live Streaming: Pakistan Super League (PSL 2023) Match 17 will see two rivals, Peshawar Zalmi (PES) and Karachi Kings (KAR), lock horns at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on March 1, 2023. Currently, both teams at the bottom half of the PSL points table have four points each. Babar Azam, the former captain of Karachi Kings (KAR), will lead the Peshawar Zalmi (PES) for Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023. Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim have criticised Azam for his battling and leadership skills. Thus, the verbal gymnastics between the top cricketers of Pakistan has made match 17 of PSL 2023 more interesting.

It is too early to predict their stand in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 as both teams are yet to play several matches ahead. Both teams must earn two crucial points to stabilise their situations in the PSL 2023 points table. Babar Azam's Peshawar Zalmi has dominated the Karachi Kings in the previous five encounters. In the upcoming KAR vs PES match, Imad Wasim's Karachi Kings seek to overcome their past defeats and obtain favourable results for the team in the upcoming clash.

Here are all the live-streaming details about Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi (KAR vs PES), match 17. Pakistan Super League. You can find the match, live-streaming, and the squad details of the KAR vs PES match mentioned below.

KAR vs PES: Match Details

The 17th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 is on March 1, 2023. The Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi will lock horns at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium at 07:30 PM IST.

KAR vs PES: Live Streaming Details

You can watch the match between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi on Sony Sports Network. Moreover, you can watch the KAR vs PES PSL 2023 Live on Sony LIV App on your mobile.

KAR vs PES: Probable Playing XIs

Peshawar Zalmi (PES):

Mohammad Haris (wk), Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell, James Neesham, Dasun Shanaka, Wahab Riaz, Sufiyan Muqeem, Usman Qadir, Arshad Iqbal

Karachi Kings (KAR):