KAR vs ISL Live Streaming: Watch PSL 2023 Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Live telecast on mobile & TV

KAR vs ISL Live Streaming: Shadab Khan's Islamabad United (ISL) will face Karachi Kings (KAR), led by Imad Wasim. The KAR vs ISL match will be the fourth game of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Thursday, February 16, at the Karachi National Stadium at 07:30 PM IST. The Kings kickstarted their PSL 2023 with a two-run defeat against Peshawar Zalmi. Shoaib Malik and Imad Wasim are the star players of the Karachi Kings and play a crucial role in the team's performance. Imad scored 80 runs, while Malik scored 52 in their previous match. Karachi Kings are in fifth position in the points table with a net run rate of -0.100.

Islamabad United are debuting with this match in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023. They finished in the fourth position with eight points in the last season. However, they have a promising squad in 2023 led by Shadab Khan.

Here are all the Live Streaming details for the Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United (KAR vs ISL) match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023.

Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United (KAR vs ISL): Match Details

Date: Thursday, February 16, 2023

Time: 07:30 PM IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi, Pakistan

Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United (KAR vs ISL): Live Streaming Details

The Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United (KAR vs ISL) match will be available on Ten-2 and Sony TV Six in India. Furthermore, Ten-2 and Sony TV Six will broadcast the PSL 2023 match live in Pakistan.

You can also watch Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United (KAR vs ISL) live stream on Sony LIV App in India.

Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United (KAR vs ISL): Full Squads

Karachi Kings: Matthew Wade, Sharjeel Khan, Haider Ali, Qasim Akram, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Ben Cutting, Andrew Tye, Imran Tahir, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Amir, Tabraiz Shamsi, Aamer Yamin, Irfan Khan, James Fuller, Mohammad Umar, Muhammad Akhlaq, Tayyab Tahir