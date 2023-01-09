Kapil Dev lauds superlative Suryakumar Yadav, says he's 'once in a century' player

Former India captain Kapil Dev went an extra mile in applauding the man-in-form in T20Is, Suryakumar Yadav by calling him ‘once in a century’ player. SKY, as his fans often call him, slammed his third hundred in this format against Sri Lanka in the final T20I in Rajkot, becoming only the second Indian batter after Rohit Sharma to touch this number. Showering praises on him while speaking with ABP news, Kapil said though he has seen some of the best cricketers play live including Sachin Tendulkar, Ab de Villiers, Ricky Ponting and even Viv Richards, none could strike the cricket ball as clean and smooth as Suryakumar.

Coming on to bat inside the Powerplay, Surya didn’t waste any time and started hammering the bowlers from the word go. After completing his fifty in 26 balls, SKY went into the 360 degree mode, hitting sixes to every part of the ground, including three to his favourite region in the fine-leg. With nine sixes and seven fours to his name, Surya completed his third T20I hundred and helped India reach 228 for five.

The former World Cup winner said Surya leaves most of the bowlers frightened with his different array of shots. His ability to stand and hit a six anywhere he wants makes it difficult for any bowler.

"Sometimes I am at a loss of words on how to describe his knock. When we see Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, we feel that someday there will be a player who will compel us to think he is also part of that list," Kapil Dev told ABP news.

"There is indeed a lot of talent in India. And the kind of cricket he plays, that lap shot the one over fine leg, then that leaves the bowler frightened because he can stand and hit a six over mid-on and mid-wicket. That is what makes it difficult for the bowlers because he is able to pick the line and length consistently. I have seen great batters like De Villiers, Vivian Richards, Sachin, Virat, Ricky Ponting, but very few can hit the ball as cleanly as him. Hats off to Suryakumar Yadav. These kinds of players come only once in a century," he added.