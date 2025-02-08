Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles 2025 Super Bowl LIX Live Streaming, Date-Time, Venue: History will be on the cards on Sunday (Feb 9) as Kansas City Chiefs take on Philadelphia Eagles in the 2025 Super Bowl LIX. The Super Bowl will be an opportunity for Kansas City Chiefs to become the first team in NFL history to register a hat-trick of wins. So, ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl 2025 Super Bowl LIX, here are all the details, including live streaming, squads, and more.

Where to watch the Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles 2025 Super Bowl LIX on TV?

The Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles 2025 Super Bowl LIX will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles 2025 Super Bowl LIX Live Streaming online on OTT?

The Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles 2025 Super Bowl LIX will be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.

When is the Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles 2025 Super Bowl LIX?

The Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles 2025 Super Bowl LIX will be played on Monday (Feb 10) as of India time and Sunday (Feb 9) local time.

Which stadium will host the Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles 2025 Super Bowl LIX?

The Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles 2025 Super Bowl LIX will be played at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

What time will the Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles 2025 Super Bowl LIX start?

The Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles 2025 Super Bowl LIX will start kickoff at 3:30 p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. ET (Feb 9) and 5:00 AM IST (Feb 10).

Who is performing in the Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles 2025 Super Bowl LIX halftime show?

The halftime show, a 12- to 15-minute musical extravaganza and one of the most coveted slots on the US music calendar, will feature Grammy-winning hip hop artist Kendrick Lamar.

Lamar is the first solo rapper to headline the halftime show.

How much do Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles 2025 Super Bowl LIX tickets cost?

Super Bowl tickets are among the most coveted in all of sport, notoriously hard to find, and their prices are impacted by the game’s location and which teams are playing.

According to ticket marketplace TickPick, the cheapest get-in price for Super Bowl LIX is about $6,600 while the average ticket price is $9,500.