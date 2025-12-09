/Kabaddi Champions League trial completion mark significant step toward inaugural season

The Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) has successfully completed its Zone 4 Trials on December 5th and Central Trials on December 6th & 7th, marking a significant step toward the league’s much-awaited inaugural season. This multi-stage talent identification drive showcased Haryana’s immense kabaddi strength and further fueled the excitement ahead of KCL’s historic ₹4 crore mega auction.

Importantly, the trials were conducted at two different venues to ensure smooth operations and athlete convenience. The Zone 4 Trials were held at Renu Vidya Mandir College, Bhalgarh, while the Central Trials took place at Saraswati Senior Secondary School, Sonipat.

Massive Participation Reflects Haryana’s Dominance in Kabaddi

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The KCL trials witnessed overwhelming statewide enthusiasm, establishing Haryana once again as the powerhouse of Indian kabaddi.

Key participation highlights include:

3500+ registrations from passionate kabaddi players across the state

1500+ athletes physically attending the central trials

A record turnout that underscores the trust and excitement the kabaddi community has in the KCL platform.

This massive participation not only reaffirms Haryana’s commanding presence in the sport, but also demonstrates the league’s ability to attract raw, powerful, and emerging talent from every corner of the region.

Purpose & Vision: Shaping the Future of Indian Kabaddi

The trials marked not just a selection event but a vision in action. KCL’s mission is to build one of India’s most influential kabaddi ecosystems—one that celebrates grassroots talent and elevates them to the next stage of professional sport.

KCL aims to:

Discover and groom the next generation of kabaddi champions

Provide professional training, structured exposure, and long-term sports career pathways

Empower athletes with high-quality league experience and national-level competition discipline

Strengthen and celebrate Haryana’s historic kabaddi legacy, taking it to new heights

Create a state-first sporting model with national and global ambitions

With a ₹4 crore mega purse, KCL is redefining the scale and value of kabaddi leagues at the state level, offering unmatched opportunities for young and established players alike.

Supervised by India’s Finest Kabaddi Icons

The integrity of the trials was upheld by the presence and supervision of some of the most respected and decorated names in Indian kabaddi:

Mohit Chillar

Rajesh Narwal

Ravinder Pahal

Supported by several senior ex-international players and national-level veterans

Their vast experience, deep understanding of the sport, and commitment to nurturing new talent enriched the entire trial process.

Voices from the Selection Committee

Mohit Chillar:

“It’s extremely tough to choose from such a talented pool of athletes. Haryana has always been strong in kabaddi, but witnessing this level of quality in such huge numbers was beyond expectations. It’s a very positive sign for the sport.”

Rajesh Narwal:

“Every player showcased remarkable skill, making the selection process challenging. KCL’s ₹4 crore purse shows the scale and ambition of this league.”

Ravinder Pahal:

“KCL is redefining kabaddi. The central trials proved the amount of raw talent Haryana has. With this platform, these athletes are ready to shine at national and global levels.”

These statements reflect the growing excitement among the experts who understand the sport deeply and recognize KCL’s potential to build a stronger future for kabaddi.

Next Step: The ₹4 Crore Mega Auction

With trials wrapped up successfully, KCL now moves into the next major phase — a highstakes, action-packed Mega Auction.

Auction Highlights:

200–250 shortlisted players to go under the hammer

₹4 crore auction purse, one of the largest-ever for any state-level kabaddi league

Teams will be formed strategically, ensuring competitive balance and top-tier entertainment

Grade A, B, and C players will all have equal opportunities to secure significant contracts

The auction is expected to attract major attention from kabaddi enthusiasts, sporting associations, and talent scouts nationwide.

An Opportunity for Athletes, A Revolution for Kabaddi

The Kabaddi Champions League is not just another tournament — it is a movement, a vision, and a platform designed to uplift the sport from the ground up. For aspiring youth, KCL becomes a stepping stone towards:

Professional sporting careers

National recognition

International opportunities

Financial independence through competitive auction bids

Mentorship from India’s most celebrated kabaddi icons