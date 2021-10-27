Jurgen Klopp to Barcelona? Here's what Liverpool boss said about his coaching career

Laliga giants FC Barcelona are looking to hire Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp as their manager, the Spanish media reports stated, adding that the chances to bring him to the Camp Nou are slim though. Barcelona are going through a poor run of form under Ronald Koeman. Spanish media reports have suggested other possible contenders for the job are Xavi Hernandez and Andrea Pirlo. Reports have also mentioned Roberto Martinez and Erik ten Hag, who can likely be roped in.

The German coach, who has a contract at Liverpool until 2024, recently opened up on his coaching career during an interview with This Is Anfield, "I'm pretty sure I'm the coach who is most often asked what he is doing after his career! Will you do that?’, ‘Will you manage Germany?’, ‘Will you do this?’. What?! I still have three years at Liverpool!"

WATCH | A-League player comes out as gay, releases emotional video: 'It's OK to be gay and play football'

"That's a long, long time actually in football, and I hope that we are as successful as somehow possible in our time here. I am not even with one toe in the period after my career. I am fully here, full of energy, I want to go as far as possible. And let's see where we can end up."

In 2020, the German coach had revealed his desire to honour Liverpool's deal had also once said that he wants to take one year gap.

In September Klopp had said: "When the contract in Liverpool ends, whenever it will be, I first have to find out what it is like to lead a 'normal' life again. A year off. I've never had that. But I'm deeply relaxed there. When you're out for a year, it can also be a good thing that maybe no cock crows at me, which is perfectly fine."

IN PICS | How much Cristiano Ronaldo earns per week? Mind-boggling salary of Manchester United star and his net worth

"What I do is unbelievable fun. I really enjoy what I do. The only problem is that in my job you have no end of the day, no chance to switch off. Do I really have to have that into old age? I don’t know," he added.

Klopp has delivered a historic Premier League title and a Champions League trophy during his stint with Liverpool so far.