/JP Duminy backs South African cricket to reap rewards, says 'SA20 is a long term vision'

Former South Africa player JP Duminy has high hopes for SA20 as the latest season yet again provides thrills and spills for cricket fans around the globe. Duminy, who spoke to the media on the sidelines of the SA20, stated that the league has a long-term vision that could benefit players and South African players. He also believes comparing IPL and SA20 would be unfair; however, both are helping young cricketers grow.

Duminy backs SA20 for long-term success

“SA20 is a long-term vision and, more importantly, there's a strong focus on South African talent with a world-class framework. I think it is a perfect opportunity for the youngsters to unearth their talent and get a platform. The SA20 is such a platform where it's a high-pressure environment and top-class environment where South African selectors get to choose the best talent available,” Duminy said while speaking virtually to WION’s Aditya Pimpale on the sidelines of SA20.

Comparing the SA20 with IPL, Duminy reckons South African players will also reap rewards, but will take time. According to him, IPL set the benchmark, which started in 2008 and SA20 can follow a similar pattern in the coming years.

“You're rubbing shoulders, as you've seen in IPL. You think back to when IPL started in 2008-2009. Particularly, Indian players got to rub shoulders with some of the best players in the world. And what does that do for your performance and your thinking? It elevates it. And I think this is also what the opportunity now lies within SA20,” the former South Africa player added.

“SA20 is rubbing shoulders with some of the best in the world, playing against some of the best in the world. You need to rise to the occasion, to stand a chance in putting in good performances and also warranting some selection opportunities, not only for South Africa, but also globally. And I think that just provides another great platform for young players,” Duminy said.

Currently in its third season, SA20’s latest season has already been in headlines as SunRisers Eastern Cape are at the summit. They are closely challenged by Joburg Super Kings, who are also on 17 points in the league. Pretoria Capitals are also on 15 points from five matches and have lost only one match so far in SA20.