Joe Root’s brother takes a spectacular catch in Vitality Blast

England batter Joe Root's younger brother Billy took the internet by storm after pulling off a blinder during the Vitality Blast 2023 on Sunday. Representing Glamorgan, Billy made a mind-boggling diving effort to dismiss Gloucestershire batter Ben Charlesworth for 45. Glamorgan needed a miracle to get rid of Charlesworth who was in an absolutely stunning form during the Vitality Blast game. Billy completed the spectacular catch in the 14th over of the Gloucestershire innings. The official Twitter handle of the Vitality Blast shared footage of Billy's stunner.



— Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) June 19, 2023

— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 20, 2023

This is how Twitter reacted

Billy Root’s athleticism became a talking point on social media as fans were in awe of the 30-year-old’s catch.

— David Battersby (@BattersbyDave) June 19, 2023

— Ashu (@Aashu899) June 19, 2023

— Sonusays (@IamSonu____) June 20, 2023

Billy Root's numbers

Billy Root may not have featured in the international circuit yet but he is no alien to English domestic cricket. In first-class cricket, he has scored 3018 runs after playing 60 games. Billy has seven centuries and 10 half-centuries under his belt in first-class cricket. Billy has 601 runs to his name at a strike rate of 111.71 in T20 cricket.

Coming back to the match, batting first, Glamorgan posted a formidable total of 183. Billy Root played a commendable knock of 36 off 24 balls. Billy slammed five boundaries and one six during his blistering innings. Sam Northeast remained unbeaten on 60 to help Glamorgan in reaching a defendable total.