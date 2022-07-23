Joe Root pays touching tribute to Ben Stokes after his last ODI: Kids want to bat, bowl & field because of you

England all-rounder Ben Stokes' decision to retire from ODI cricket sent shockwaves across the cricketing fraternity. Earlier this week, Stokes took to social media to announce he will be quitting the fifty-over format as he felt it is 'unsustainable' for him to continue playing all three formats of the game. The England Test skipper played his farewell ODI game against South Africa in Durham.

Stokes is one of the best all-rounders in the world at present and was a vital cog in England's ODI squad. He was one of the heroes of the country's maiden ODI World Cup triumph in 2019 and played a sensational knock in the final to keep the hosts in the game.

His decision to retire from ODIs came as a shock to many while also sparking a debate over the intensifying workload on cricketers who play all three formats these days. Many have paid tribute to the England star, who will continue to lead the team in Tests and also ply his trade in T20Is.

Former England Test captain Joe Root recently paid a touching tribute to Stokes after his farewell ODI against South Africa. Root spoke about Stokes' contributions for England in ODIs, including their maiden World Cup triumph in 2019.

"Obviously, a lot of emotions will be running through you. There’s a lot running through me at the minute as a friend. But just to sum things up, I mean your performances throughout your career and your efforts have been extraordinary. Some of the things you’ve achieved on the field have been extraordinary. Whether it be in the (World) Cup final, whether it be a number of things that you’ve done. Fifers, hundreds, incredible pieces of fielding," Root said in a video shared by ECB on Twitter.

"Kids now want to bat, bowl and field because of the way you have gone about it and done it in an England shirt."

Root, who was replaced by Stokes as England's Test captain, earlier this year, also went on to laud the star all-rounder for playing a key role in changing the way white-ball cricket is played. The former England Test captain called Stokes an inspiration for kids and said he is one of the reasons why budding cricketers would want to become all-rounders like him.

"But I think it’s also important to remember that some of the things that you’ve done have captured a nation. They’ve brought people to the game that have never watched it before. Been a part of the team and been a big part and a leader of a team that’s changed the way a lot of people around the world play white ball cricket in its format. The same with kids now that want to bat, bowl, and field because of the way you have gone about it," Root added.