Jhulan Goswami completes elusive milestone, becomes only 2nd women's cricketer to play 200 ODIs

Veteran Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami has been enjoying a great campaign at the ongoing ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2022 in New Zealand. Goswami had become the leading wicket-taker in Women's World Cup history during India's clash against West Indies last week and has now achieved yet another elusive milestone in her glorious career.

Goswami, who has been on a record-breaking spree in the Women's ODI World Cup 2022, became only the second player in the history of women's cricket to complete the milestone of 200 ODIs. After taking the field in India's ongoing clash against table-toppers Australia in the Women's World Cup 2022, Goswami joined Indian skipper Mithali Raj in becoming the second women's cricketer to play 200 ODIs.

Mithali, who is leading India in the ongoing World Cup, is playing her 230th game for the country. She also holds the record for most appearances in the fifty-over format followed by Goswami. England's Charlotte Edwards (191) is third on the list followed by the likes of South Africa's Mignon du Preez (150), and former Australia batter Alex Blackwell (144).

India have so far played four games in the ongoing World Cup and are placed fourth on the points table with two wins and as many defeats. The Women in Blue suffered a crushing defeat against England in their last outing and will be hoping to bounce back to winning ways against table-toppers Australia on Saturday.

Australia are yet to lose a game in the tournament and are currently sitting on top of the points table. Talking about the game, batting first, India produced a remarkable performance with the bat to post a strong total of 277 runs on the board. Skipper Mithali (68), Yastika Bhatia (59) and Harmanpreet Kaur (57) slammed fifties apiece to ensure India have a good total on the board.

The onus is now on the bowlers to defend the total and bring an end to Australia's unbeaten run in the tournament. If India manage to win, this will be their third victory in the tournament.