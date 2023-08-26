Jenni Hermoso accused of 'lies' by Spanish federation, defends Luis Rubiales' actions after Spain's WC triumph

The Spanish football federation has accused FIFA Women’s World Cup winner Jenni Hermoso of lies as they defended the actions of President Luis Rubiales. Hermoso and Rubiales have been in hot water since the conclusion of the World Cup final in Sydney last Sunday, August 26 as the latte kissed the midfielder during the presentation ceremony. The federation has also threatened legal actions against Hermoso who on Friday along with other players have threatened not to play for the national side.

Federation defends Rubiales

"Demonstrate each of the lies that have been spread, whether in the name of the player, if that is the case, or by the player herself,” the federation (RFEF) and Rubiales said.

“It would take "as many legal actions as necessary to defend the honour of the President of the RFEF."

The player had earlier stated she did not consent to being kissed on the lips by Rubiales after Spain won the World Cup beating England 1-0 in the final. She claimed that she had no idea about the lip kiss and later dimmed the action as inappropriate.

Rubiales refuses to resign

In contrasting events on Friday, 46-year-old Rubiales refused to resign from his post as he continued to hold control of his office. There were expectations that he could resign from his office after heavy criticism from the media and political front. Spain Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez had called for Rubiales to step down from his office after attracting the attention of the world.

In a fiery speech, he said the kiss was "mutual, euphoric and consensual" and Hermoso had said "OK" when he asked her if he could give her "a peck".

He also asserted that "she was the one who lifted me in her arms and brought me close to her body".

However, Hermoso hit back strongly against his claims, saying she felt "vulnerable and the victim of an assault".

"I want to clarify that at no time did I consent to the kiss that he gave me and in no case did I seek to lift up the president," Hermoso said in the statement released through her Futpro union.

Later in the day, Hermoso and other players threatened to participate in the national team duties as they wanted action against Rubiales’ behaviour. If no appropriate action was taken, the players would go on strike and not represent the nation in the future.

