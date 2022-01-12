Jay Shah wants Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar to take up supporting role in Indian cricket: Report

The Indian cricket is blessed with plenty of yesteryear stars still contributing to the game by being involved in several roles. The former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly is the BCCI President, since late 2019, whereas Rahul Dravid is serving as the head coach of the senior men's cricket team. On the other hand, VVS Laxman has taken up as the head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA), as Dravid's successor.

Among the players from the golden era, only Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar is missing from the setup. For the unversed, Tendulkar has worked as the mentor for Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL, however, has never taken up any role in the Indian cricket setup post retirement. Few weeks back, BCCI chief Ganguly had hinted of adding Tendulkar to the setup. It now looks like the BCCI secretary Jay Shah is keen to have Tendulkar on board in some form.

As per a report in the Times of India, the BCCI secretary is keen to bring in the legendary cricketer in a supporting role, just like Dravid and Laxman.

“He’s (Shah) been off the media radar but absolutely clear about what is the right thing to do. Little things that matter. For instance, appointing Rahul Dravid as head coach, ensuring someone of the stature of VVS Laxman gets associated with the National Cricket Academy (NCA). We’re told he’s now trying to convince Sachin Tendulkar to get into some role in the near future,” said BCCI members in the know, as per TOI.

Tendulkar remains a big name in Indian cricket. He retired from the highest level in late 2013 by amassing over 34,000 runs and scoring 100 international tons. It will be interesting to see if he joins his former teammates in taking up any supporting role in Indian cricket.