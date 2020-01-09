James Anderson ruled out of Test series against South Africa

England pacer James Anderson has been ruled out of the remaining Test matches against South Africa due to an injury.

The bowler had sustained a left rib injury during the second Test between the two countries at Cape Town.

"Anderson felt tightness and discomfort at the end of the morning session during day five and as a result, he was able to bowl just eight overs in the day," England Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement.

In the second match against Proteas, the pacer finished with the figures of 2-23 in the second innings.

Now, the 37-year-old will be returning to the United Kingdom in the next few days.

England managed to defeat South Africa by 189 runs in the second Test to level the four-match series.

Both sides will now lock in the third Test, slated to begin from January 16.