Jailed Boris Becker teaching inmates how to be fit, behaviour described as 'impeccable': Report

Boris Becker, who is serving as many as 30 months for fraudulently hiding a whopping £2.5million of assets in a bid to prevent paying debts, is making the right noise in prison. Serving his sentence at HM Prison Huntercombe, the ex-tennis champion Becker has reportedly become very popular among his inmates and is teaching them to keep fit courtesy of a fitness programme that he is spearheading.

Becker, the six-time Grand Slam winner’s lawyer Oliver Moser interacted with the German media and told, "Our client Boris Becker is still doing well given the circumstances and he fits constructively into everyday prison life.” The veteran tennis star is said to have his own private cell and his ­behaviour has won the hearts of many, being described as impeccable. A close friend pointed out, "He’s popular with his ­fellow inmates."

According to the source, the 54-year-old Becker has been rigorously working out in the gym and has shed around 18 lbs. He is now teaching 45 inmates fitness, nutrition, crisis management, and a special type of yoga and meditation. It is to be noted that the more the inmates join in, the better it will be for their respective sentences.

The source added, "As an athlete, he knows his way around victories and defeats. He shares his life experience with his fellow inmates.” Thus, it seems Becker has adapted to the change in his lifestyle following his imprisonment and has not been bogged down while being locked in.

Becker is an ex-former world number one. At a very young age, the German had won his maiden Grand Slam title and went on to win five more majors -- including three Wimbledon Championships, two Australian Opens, and one US Open -- in his trophy cabinet.

Being easily regarded as one of the greats of the game, Becker has donned many roles post his retirement. He even served as Novak Djokovic's coach for three years and helped him in becoming a more fierce competitor over the years.