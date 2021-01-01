It's time to bounce back in 2021: Cristiano Ronaldo greets fans with a heartfelt post on New Year

Cristiano Ronaldo on Friday greeted his fans on the occasion of New Year as the Juventus megastar motivated people to bounce back in the year 2021 and make a difference while adding that everyone can still become better versions of themselves.

The Portuguese further wished that the year 2021 will be remembered for the best reasons as he took to social media platform Twitter to post a photograph with his family.

"2020 was not an easy year, there's no doubt about it. No one can be indifferent to the pain and suffering that COVID-19 brought upon the world. But now it's time to bounce back and show that, together, we can make a difference. Because no matter how hard is the fall, what really defines us is the way we get back on our feet and how fast we are ready to face new obstacles," Ronaldo said in a while sharing a picture with his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, and all four kids.

"So let's try to turn 2021 into a turning point, a new beginning, a fresh start. Because all us - and I do mean all of us - can still become better versions of ourselves. And if we do it all together, that might actually be the secret to turn things around for the better. Happy New Year! And may 2021 be a year to always remember for the best reasons!" he added on Facebook.

Recently, Ronaldo was honoured with ‘Player of the Century’ award at the Globe Soccer Awards. The former Real Madrid star enjoyed phenomenal success in the last decade as he along with Lionel Messi set the bar higher with their hunger to achieve more laurels.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo also ended the year 2020 as the highest scorer in the top five European leagues in the world with a total of 33 goals, just ahead of Robert Lewandowski (32) and Ciro Immobile (27).

Ronaldo would be looking to help his club Juventus get back to the top of Serie A after a torrid start to the season and also aim to win the UEFA Champions League title with the Old Lady.

