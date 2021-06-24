'It's nice to get one under the belt', says Kane Williamson after winning WTC Final

New Zealand, who ended up as the runners-up in the 2015 and 2019 World Cup, finally tasted a win in the finals of an ICC tournament since 2000 as they won the World Test Championship final against India at Rose Bowl on Wednesday.

"It's a special feeling. It's nice to get one under the belt. I'd like to thank Virat and the Indian team. The heart that our team showed was commendable. It's the first time we have come away with a world title, and the 22 players who played a big part in getting across the line deserve all the appreciation," winning captain Kane Williamson said after the match.

New Zealand suffered a heartbreak couple of years ago when they took on England in the 2019 World Cup final. However, they redeemed themselves after dominating the Indian side in Southampton.

"This will be remembered for a long time. We don't always have all the stars, and we saw that in this match. We saw so much heart and commitment. We know how strong the Indian side is, in all conditions."

"It's a fickle game, in a one-off final. It ebbed and flowed, no one really had the upper hand for six days, and I'm happy we're on the right side of it. It was certainly tough going in the first innings. The lower order played with more freedom and got us a lead that gave us an edge," Williamson added.

"Ross is obviously very experienced and calm in these situations and it was great to be with him right there at the end. BJ Watling - I don't know if he's retiring any more actually (jokes). He's a scrappy player, so this is a fitting end to a fantastic career for BJ Watling."