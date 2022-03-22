It was quite shocking for me: India's youngster recalls his frustrating injury before England Tests

The struggle is real for slots in the Indian senior men's cricket team. When India left for the United Kingdom, in early 2021, for the WTC final and the five-match Test series versus England, Shubman Gill was the first-choice opening partner of Rohit Sharma.

The duo managed to give decent starts to India in the WTC final before an injury ruled Gill out of action ahead of the five Tests versus Joe Root-led England. Thus, KL Rahul replaced him and made the most of the opportunities against the English side. While Gill returned back to competitive cricket with the second and final leg of IPL 2021 and also featured in the home Tests versus New Zealand, the 22-year-old had to once again miss out on appearing in the India-South Africa Tests, in the African nation, after the same injury reoccurred. In a freewheeling chat with Sports Tak, Gill opened up on the frustrating injury that has sidelined him in India's Test team.

ALSO READ | Not Virat Kohli or KL Rahul! RCB's Dinesh Karthik picks 'player to watch out for' in IPL 2022

"I have come out of it entirely now. It endured a stress fracture on my shin when we playing the World Test Championship final in England. About 2-3 days later, when the match ended, that night, I was in a lot of pain with my shin. I was in pain for almost 7-8 hours. I had no issues with my shin. I had never faced any problem with it whatsoever. It was quite shocking for me… to be in pain for 7-8 hours in the night. When I told the physio next day, they got an MRI done and that is where I found out that there’s a fracture in the shin," Gill told Sports Tak in an interview.

ALSO READ | When MS Dhoni asks you to do something, consider it done, says Shivam Dube ahead of IPL 2022 opener

"After that we went for the IPL and there weren't too many fitness Tests so when we were playing Tests against New Zealand (in November-December last year), it reoccurred. In the first innings, there was quite a load while fielding because for a long time, there wasn't a Test match where we had to field for close to 130-140 overs, fielded almost for 2 days. Due to that, it began paining again. After that, the physios decided that until and unless it completely heals, I won’t try to make a comeback. Else it will keep happening. I spent 2 months at the NCA and I am now completely pain free," added Gill.

Having gone through some tough times in the recent past, Gill will now like to showcase his T20 credentials in the forthcoming IPL 2022 edition, where he will represent the Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans (GT). If he has a good season, the right-hander will become a contender in featuring back into the Indian team and can also make a case for selection for the T20 World Cup.