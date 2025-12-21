/ISRL Season 2: BigRock Motorsports retains its Championship title in grand finale in Calicut

The Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) Season 2 concluded in spectacular fashion with a historic Grand Finale at the EMS Corporation Stadium, Calicut. Megastar and ISRL Brand Ambassador Salman Khan was present on ground, adding star power to an electrifying night of high-octane racing and live entertainment.

The finale witnessed a record-breaking turnout of over 32,000 fans, marking the highest-ever attendance for a motorsporting event in India and reinforcing Kerala’s strong connection with motorsport and large-scale live sporting experiences.

Amid roaring crowds and intense on-track action, Team Bigrock Motorsports were crowned ISRL Season 2 Champions, capping off a fiercely competitive championship that unfolded across Pune, Hyderabad and Calicut. The season showcased a compelling blend of international excellence and emerging Indian talent.

The Calicut round delivered thrilling racing across all categories. Matt Moss from team BigRock Motorsports (Australia) claimed victory in the 450cc International class aboard the Kawasaki KX 450, while Calvin Fonvieillefrom team Apollo Indewheelers(France) dominated the 250cc International category on the Yamaha YZ 250. The 250cc India–Asia Mix class was won byDelvinatorAlfarizi (Thailand) riding the KTM 250 SX - F, drawing thunderous applause from the packed stadium.

Megastar Salman Khan, Brand Ambassador, ISRL, said: “Watching the Grand Finale in Calicut was truly special. The passion of the fans and the intensity of competition show how far Indian motorsport has come. ISRL is creating a platform where Indian riders can compete confidently alongside the world’s best.”

Reflecting on the season, Veer Patel, Managing Director, ISRL, said:“Season 2 reflects the growing belief in Supercross across India. From Pune to Hyderabad and now Calicut, the record-breaking fan response shows the sport has truly found a home here, while we continue building strong pathways for Indian riders alongside world-class racing.”

Over the course of Season 2, 36 international riders from 21 countries, including Australia, France, USA, Germany, Thailand and South Africa, competed alongside India’s top riders such as RugvedBarguje, IkshanShanbhag, PrajwalVishwanath and ShlokGhorpade, highlighting ISRL’s growing global stature.

Beyond the races, the Reise Moto ISRL Fan Park transformed EMS Corporation Stadium into a complete motorsport festival, featuring live music, racing simulators, interactive brand zones, food experiences, merchandise and rider interactions, creating an immersive fan experience for families and enthusiasts alike.

ISRL Season 2 was proudly supported by leading partners and sponsors including Bisleri, Lilleria Group, Kawasaki India, Reise Moto, Eurosport India, TVS Apache, Ducati, KTM India, FundFloat, IIC Lakshya, Hero Vida, Ritz Lane and GUTS, whose continued support played a key role in the successful execution and scale of the championship.

With Season 2 concluding on a historic high, the Indian Supercross Racing League now looks ahead to expanding its footprint, strengthening grassroots development and further positioning India on the global Supercross map.