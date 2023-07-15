Ishan Kishan takes a cheeky dig at Ajinkya Rahane in the first Test against West Indies
After an exciting Indian Premier League (IPL) season, Ajinkya Rahane made a comeback in the Indian Test Team during WTC Final.
Team India did clinch a convincing win in the series opener against West Indies but apart from the on-field brilliance of Rohit Sharma’s men it was the stump microphone which seemed to have hit the headlines. The stump mics have now recorded a statement from India wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan. On day three of the first Test at Windsor Park in Dominica, Ishan reportedly reminded India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, that West Indies’ Jomel Warrican has played more balls than him. A report published by Hindustan Times claimed that Ishan was heard telling Rahane, “Aap se zyada ball khel gaya yeh, Ajju bhai (He has now played more balls than you).” Seemed a bit taken aback by the comment from his own teammate, Rahane reportedly asked Ishan what he was talking about.
Ishan Kishan behind stumps
Ishan Kishan was seen having a good time behind the stumps. Just like Rishabh Pant, Ishan also provided entertainment while doing wicketkeeping. The youngster was not only heard asking Subhman Gill to be careful but he also asked former skipper Virat Kohli to correct his position.
India’s brilliant batting
After a brilliant outing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) earlier this year, Ajinkya Rahane made a comeback in international cricket during the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia. He was also named as India’s vice-captain for the Test series against West Indies. Rahane, however, could not do anything special in the first Test against West Indies as he was dismissed for three. Despite Rahane’s failure, the visitors posted a mammoth total of 421 runs in the first innings.
While Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja put up a great bowling show, it was Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma who excelled with the bat. Jaiswal and Rohit’s stunning batting guided Team India to a solid total in the series opener. Debutant Jaiswal was adjudged Man of the Match for his sublime knock of 171. Ashwin, on the other hand, ended the game with 12 wickets to his name. In the first innings, Ashwin had registered a sensational five-wicket haul. Carrying forward his brilliance in the second innings, he claimed seven more wickets.