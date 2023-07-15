Ishan Kishan takes a cheeky dig at Ajinkya Rahane in the first Test against West Indies

Team India did clinch a convincing win in the series opener against West Indies but apart from the on-field brilliance of Rohit Sharma’s men it was the stump microphone which seemed to have hit the headlines. The stump mics have now recorded a statement from India wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan. On day three of the first Test at Windsor Park in Dominica, Ishan reportedly reminded India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, that West Indies’ Jomel Warrican has played more balls than him. A report published by Hindustan Times claimed that Ishan was heard telling Rahane, “Aap se zyada ball khel gaya yeh, Ajju bhai (He has now played more balls than you).” Seemed a bit taken aback by the comment from his own teammate, Rahane reportedly asked Ishan what he was talking about.

Ishan Kishan behind stumps

Ishan Kishan was seen having a good time behind the stumps. Just like Rishabh Pant, Ishan also provided entertainment while doing wicketkeeping. The youngster was not only heard asking Subhman Gill to be careful but he also asked former skipper Virat Kohli to correct his position.