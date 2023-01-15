Is one-day cricket dying? Yuvraj Singh sounds warning bells after low turnout in India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI

Yuvraj Singh, the former Indian cricketer, took to Twitter on Sunday to express his disappointment over the low turnout during the 3rd ODI being played between India and Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram. The match was of little consequence for the three-match series, as team India has already won the first two matches. However, it was the first ODI to be played in Thiruvananthapuram since 2018, and it was expected that there would be a high level of interest from the crowd. The attendance was not at capacity, and there were empty seats visible throughout the stands.

Yuvraj took to Twitter during the match and asked the question, "But concern for me half empty stadium? Is one-day cricket dying?" He expressed his sadness that people were not showing interest in a home match involving the Indian cricket team.

Well played @ShubmanGill hopefully goes on to make a 💯 @imVkohli batting at the other end looking Solid ! But concern for me half empty stadium ? Is one day cricket dying ? #IndiavsSrilanka — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) January 15, 2023 ×

It is true that there is an abundance of cricket being played across different formats, but the lack of interest in a match involving the Indian team is still disappointing. The warm and humid weather in Kerala also may have played a role in the low attendance, but it is clear that the turnout would have been higher if fans were more interested in the game.

T20 cricket has become increasingly popular in recent years. With a shorter time commitment and action-packed gameplay, it's easy to see why it appeals to fans around the world. Additionally, cricket leagues that take place in various countries throughout the year have contributed to the sport's growing popularity. This rise in popularity has led to a decline in interest in the longer versions of the game.