/HISTORY in Belfast as Ireland whitewash world champions India in T20I series

Cricket Ireland has scripted history in Belfast as they beat the world champions, India, in the second T20I by just one run to inflict a sensational 2-0 whitewash on the number one-ranked T20I team on Sunday (Jun 28). In a massive blow to the Men in Blue, they failed to beat the hosts across two matches, conceding their first T20I series after 16 consecutive series wins since the 2024 T20 World Cup. Shreyas Iyer’s T20I captaincy debut fell flat as they now prepare for the marquee five-match series against England, starting July 1.