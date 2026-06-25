/Shreyas Iyer prepares for T20I captaincy debut as Team India welcomes fresh faces for Ireland series

Shreyas Iyer’s era in Indian Cricket is about to begin with the away Ireland T20Is starting June 26 in Belfast. More than three months after lifting the T20 World Cup for the record third time at home, the Men in Blue are back with a fresh start and newer faces on the block. As much as everyone awaits Iyer’s T20I captaincy debut, replacing Suryakumar Yadav, the fans cannot wait to see the 15-year-old batting sensation, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, break onto the international scene and make T20 cricket all about himself. Will he debut? Let’s wait and watch!

The BIG Preview

India is back in Ireland for a short T20I series, a rather shadow tour ahead of the eight-match white-ball leg against England. While India and Ireland will face off in just two T20Is, one on Friday and the next on Sunday (Jun 28), the five-match T20Is against England begin July 1 in Chester-Le-Street.



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All eyes are on the new T20I captain, Shreyas Iyer. A mainstay in One-Day cricket, Iyer replaced SKY as the new leader. The selectors chose him with an eye on India’s maiden gold medal at the LA28 Summer Games and record fourth T20 crown in Australia and New Zealand in the same year. To help the bigger cause, the selectors took some bold calls, including selecting Sooryavanshi, who needs no introduction.

However, with the World Cup-winning pair, Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma, available for selection, it remains to be seen if Vaibhav will get his break, and if yes, then at what position? He could potentially open with Abhishek or Samson, with Ishan Kishan retaining his number three spot. In another scenario, India could rest Abhishek and debut Sooryavanshi.



In the bowling department, with no Bumrah around, India could bring back Harshit Rana, who missed all action in the home T20Is against New Zealand in January due to injury, while playing Arshdeep Singh and either of Prince Yadav or Prasidh Krishna.

Washington Sundar, Axar Patel and Shivam Dube all could play, with leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi also on the comeback radar.



Meanwhile, the hosts, Ireland, could hand out a debut to a teenager, Reuben Wilson. Left-arm quick Jai Moondra, born in Rajasthan, is also in line for a debut.

Check out the predicted playing XIs of both teams –

India – Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh and Ravi Bishnoi



Ireland - Tim Tector, Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (captain & wk), Ben Calitz, Gareth Delaney, George Dockrell, Matthew Humphreys, Matt Holard, Reuben Williams and Jai Moondra

