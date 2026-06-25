/43 Years of 1983 World Cup Triumph: How Kapil Dev’s Indian team defied odds to create history

43 years to this day, on June 25, 1983, Kapil Dev’s Indian Cricket Team achieved an unbelievable feat against all odds and the mightiest West Indies to clinch their maiden World Cup crown. India was not even in contention or talked about as among the favourites to win the Prudential 60-Over World Cup in England, let alone doing so at the Mecca of Cricket at Lord's. Up against the likes of Clive Lloyd, Vivian Isaac Richards, Malcolm Marshall, Andy Roberts and Joel Garner - the giants of world cricket, the Indian captain Dev injected the belief in the team that changed cricket forever.

Against All Odds

Imagine facing the West Indies, the reigning and defending two-time winners, in the final of the 1983 World Cup and defeating them; the Indian Team did so.



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With its set of veterans, India batted first in the Cricket World Cup final. Down on runs and confidence, the original Master Blaster, Sunil Gavaskar, departed early on two, before Kris Srikkanth and Mohinder Amarnath added 57 for the second wicket.

India maintained a decent scoring rate up until the mid-overs before a flurry of wickets broke their back and reduced them to 111 for six from 90 for two. Late hand from the Indian bowlers helped them cross 150, but it was not enough, as the West Indian quicks ran through the tail to dismiss them for a paltry 183 inside 55 overs.

The run chase that was never meant to be

Boasting a batting attack of Desmond Haynes and Gordon Greenidge at the top and Richards at three, chasing 184 should have been a walk in the park for the title contenders. However, the very thought of doing so, unfortunately, bit them back as they suffered one of the greatest upsets in all of cricket.



Greenidge departed on just one before Haynes followed him on 13. Still ahead in the run chase and with the legendary Richards at the crease, the West Indies fancied their chances only for Kapil Dev to grab the catch of the tournament, running backwards, to get rid of the dangerous Viv on 33.

The whole of India began believing!



Wickets kept falling; Madan Lal accounted for the West Indian captain Lloyd on just eight, reducing them to 76 at six at one stage.



Keeper-batter Jeff Dujon and seamer Marshall tried their hands at saving their team’s grace but failed eventually, as all-rounder Mohinder Amarnath broke that stand. He later picked up the final wicket of Michael Holding to help India beat the mighty West Indies by 43 runs and win the first World Cup.



That moment withstood the passage of time and remained one of the greatest and most unexpected in a World Cup final.

