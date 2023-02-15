Iranian Billionaire Najafi will launch a whopping $3.75 billion takeover bid for Spurs - Source
Story highlights
The Financial Times reported that MSP and its partners will put forward 70% of the purchase price, while backers from the Gulf, mainly from Abu Dhabi, will contribute the rest 30%.
The Financial Times reported that MSP and its partners will put forward 70% of the purchase price, while backers from the Gulf, mainly from Abu Dhabi, will contribute the rest 30%.
Iranian-American billionaire Jahm Najafi, chair of MSP Sports Capital, is set to launch a $3.75 billion takeover bid for Premier League soccer club Tottenham Hotspur, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday. However, Tottenham declined to comment when contacted by Reuters. Earlier, the Financial Times reported MSP Sports Capital is working with a consortium of investors to structure the bid, and that it is weeks away from formally approaching the club's owner Joe Lewis and chair Daniel Levy.
The report said that the Najafi and MSP-led offer would value Tottenham, who are fifth in the Premier League, at approximately $3 billion before adding about $750 million of debt on the club's books. It added that MSP and its partners will put forward 70% of the purchase price, while backers from the Gulf, mainly from Abu Dhabi, will contribute the rest 30%.
ALSO READ: Champions League: Raheem Sterling not ready to face Dortmund, confirms Chelsea manger Graham Potter
Najafi is also a minority shareholder in the National Basketball Association team Phoenix Suns.
Tottenham, currently managed by Antonio Conte, have 39 points after 23 games in the league this season and sit two points outside the top four. The north London club last won a trophy in 2008 when they lifted the League Cup.
Other Premier League clubs such as Manchester United and Liverpool are also seeking investment, with Qatari investors preparing to make a bid to buy United while Jim Ratcliffe's company INEOS formally entered the bidding process last month.
Spurs suffers defeat in UCL’s Round of 16
During the Round of 16 match between Spurs and AC Milan on Tuesday, the London-based club suffered a shock 0-1 defeat. Brahim Diaz provided a perfect start to Milan by scoring a goal in the seventh minute. While Milan did come close on scoring on a few occasions, they couldn’t make it 2-0. Spurs on the other hand, had their chances too but couldn’t capitalise. Spurs will now be hopeful of gaining a home advantage when Milan next visits them for a return leg.