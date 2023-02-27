Irani Cup 2023 Live Streaming: How to watch Madhya Pradesh vs Rest of India Live on mobile & TV?

Irani Cup 2023: Instead of a pink ball Test, as was intended, the Ranji Trophy 2021-22 season champions, Madhya Pradesh, would face the rest of India from March 1 to 5. The match is likely to be exciting, and the site has been changed to Captain Roop Singh Stadium in Gwalior since the Border Gavaskar Trophy third Test match is at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

The board decided to convert the pink-ball match to a regular Test game because the venue did not fit the requirements for a pink-ball Test. In October, the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy winner, Saurashtra, faced the Rest of India in the opening fixture of the Irani Cup at Rajkot.

Here are all the live-streaming details about Irani Cup 2023. The date, time, and venue of the match are given below.

Irani Cup 2023 Rest of India vs Madhya Pradesh: Date & Time

The Irani Cup 2023 (Rest of India vs Madhya Pradesh) match will be played from March 1 to March 5, 2023.

Irani Cup 2023 Rest of India vs Madhya Pradesh: Venue

Captain Roop Singh Stadium in Gwalior will host Madhya Pradesh and the Rest of India for Irani Cup 2023. Earlier, the venue of the match was Holkar Stadium, Indore.

Irani Cup 2023 Rest of India vs Madhya Pradesh: Live Streaming Details

You can watch the live telecast of the Irani Cup 2023 between Madhya Pradesh and the Rest of India on Star Sports Network in India. Moreover, you can watch the live streaming of the match on Disney+ Hotstar.

Irani Cup 2023 Rest of India vs Madhya Pradesh: Full Squad

Rest of India

Mayank Agarwal (C), Sudip Kumar Gharami, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Harvik Desai, Mukesh Kumar, Atit Sheth, Chetan Sakariya, Navdeep Saini, Upendra Yadav (WK), Mayank Markande, Saurabh Kumar, Akash Deep, B Indrajith, Pulkit Narang, Yash Dhull

Madhya Pradesh