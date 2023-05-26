IPL Qualifier 2: Who will play CSK in final if GT vs MI gets washed out? | Know More

The Indian Premier League (IPL) Qualifier 2 could face a possible washout as rain remains an uninvited member at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, May 26. The clash between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians is facing a big obstacle as the fans face an anxious wait on who will play in the final of the IPL against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday. With rain playing spoilsport, MI will be hoping for the skies to get clear as the odds are stacked against them to make the final. 🚨 Update from Ahmedabad 🚨



Toss has been delayed due to rain.



The umpires will inspect the ground at 7:20 PM IST.#TATAIPL | #Qualifier2 | #GTvMI — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 26, 2023 × Who play in the final if GT vs MI gets washed out? As things stand, rain has delayed proceedings at the Narendra Modi Stadium and could have huge ramifications on who makes the final. According to IPL guidelines, if there is no play in any playoff contest, then the team with a higher finish in the league stage will advance to the next phase.

The rule does not apply to the IPL final but could be of huge advantage to GT as they remain in pole position to make the final if there is a washout. GT finished league leaders but failed to advance to the final after losing to CSK in Qualifier 1.

Mumbai on the flip side will be optimistic as they need to win the contest to make the final on Sunday at the same venue.

ALSO READ | 'His form should be observed': Gavaskar not in favour of ruling out Kohli from India's T20 WC plans Other ways to decide on finalists? The relevant teams will compete in a Super Over and, if necessary, additional Super Overs to determine which team will win the match. A 20-over match must be completed by 11.40 PM IST. The start time for a 5-over-per-side game is 11.56 PM. If neither is possible, a Super Over must be started by 12.50 a.m.

Currently, at the time of writing, the match is expected to start at 8:00 PM after Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to bowl first.

If MI make it to the final of the IPL, it will be fifth time in the league history that CSK and Rohit Sharma’s men will go head-to-head. If that is not the case, defending champions GT will make face CSK in a repeat of the Qualifier 1 contest.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE