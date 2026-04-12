/IPL 2026: Why Nitish Rana and Ruturaj Gaikwad were fined after CSK vs DC match?

Delhi Capitals batter Nitish Rana has been penalized 25 per cent of his match fee following a heated exchange with the fourth umpire during their IPL 2026 clash against Chennai Super Kings at MA Chidambaram Stadium. The incident happened in the 19th over when the umpire refused Tristan Stubbs permission to switch his sweat-soaked gloves, prompting a tense on-field argument. After being dismissed, Rana confronted the fourth umpire in frustration, an action that also earned him one demerit point.

In an official release, the IPL confirmed that Rana breached Level 1 of the Code of Conduct. Specifically, he was found guilty under Article 2.3, which deals with the use of inappropriate language during a match. Rana accepted the charge and the punishment handed down by the match referee.

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“Nitish Rana, batter, Delhi Capitals has been fined 25% of his match fee and has also accumulated 1 demerit point for breaching Level 1 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct for Players," IPL said in a statement.

“Rana was found to have breached article 2.3 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which relates to ‘use of an audible obscenity during a match’," the statement added.

Moments later, on the third delivery of the same over, Stubbs was caught by Noor Ahmad while attempting an shot off Jamie Overton. Clearly upset, Stubbs tossed his bat and gloves aside as he headed back to the pavilion.

Meanwhile, CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was also fined INR 12 lakh for his team’s slow over-rate during the match. As it was CSK’s first such offence this season under Article 2.22 (minimum over-rate violations), the penalty was applied.