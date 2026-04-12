/IPL 2026: Big boost for KKR as Matheesha Pathirana gets NOC from Sri Lanka: Report

Sri Lanka pacer Matheesha Pathirana has reportedly secured the required No Objection Certificate (NOC) to feature in the Indian Premier League 2026, offering a timely boost to Kolkata Knight Riders after their disappointing start to the season. As per media reports, the 23-year-old is expected to travel to Chennai soon and join the squad ahead of their upcoming matches. KKR have struggled early in the campaign, with their biggest concern being ineffective death bowling, as defeats against Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants exposed their inability to defend totals in crucial moments.

Pathirana’s arrival is now expected to address this weakness.

The franchise showed strong faith in him during the auction, spending a hefty INR 18 crore to secure his services. However, his availability was uncertain after he picked up a left-leg injury during the T20 World Cup 2026, where he bowled only four deliveries against Australia before leaving the field.

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Pathirana previously played for Chennai Super Kings, claiming 47 wickets in 32 matches and playing an important role in their 2023 title-winning season. His ability for handling high-pressure moments could be vital for a KKR bowling unit that has lacked consistency, especially with injuries affecting key players.

KKR’s issues are not limited to bowling only, as they are currently at the bottom of the table with just one point from four matches. Captain Ajinkya Rahane has come under scrutiny for frequently shuffling the batting order, leading to instability. Meanwhile, big signing Cameron Green has yet to make a significant impact, though youngster Angkrish Raghuvanshi has emerged as a positive.