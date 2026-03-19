IPL 2026: Sam Curran likely to miss entire season with suspected groin injury - Report

Rajasthan Royals could have a huge shoe to fill with little over a week to go for the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) season to start. According to a media report circulating on Thursday (Mar 19), all-rounder Sam Curran is likely to miss the entire season, which starts on Saturday (Mar 28). Curran was one of the two players traded to RR from Chennai Super Kings (CSK) along with Ravindra Jadeja.

Curran to miss IPL 2026?

According to a report from prominent cricket website Espncricinfo, Curran has suffered a groin injury, which could see him miss at least two months of cricket. This means he could miss the entire IPL 2026, which begins next season. The English all-rounder was a high-profile trade from CSK in November, which saw Ravindra Jadeja also come to the 2008 champions, while Sanju Samson was released.

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While the extent of the injury is unknown, Curran’s unavailability could be a huge issue for the Rajasthan management. In case Curran’s unavailability is confirmed, RR will have to stress their resources and find a like-to-like replacement. In case the injury is confirmed, the IPL commission will only allow a like-for-like replacement.

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RR would have been the third franchise Curran would have represented in the IPL after having started his career at Punjab Kings (PBKS) in 2019. Curran then played for CSK in 2020 and 2021, before returning to PBKS in 2023 as the league's most expensive player at INR 18.5 crore, and playing for them again in 2024. Curran was bought back by CSK for INR 2.4 crore for IPL 2025, which he finished with 114 runs and only one wicket in five games.

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Apart from Jadeja, RR also have another allrounder in Donovan Ferreira, a power-hitter who can bowl quickish offspin. Just like Jadeja and Curran, Ferreria, too, was bought by RR via a trade at his base price of INR 1 crore from the Delhi Capitals.