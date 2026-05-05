/IPL 2026: Ryan Rickelton shares update on skipper Hardik Pandya’s back spasm

Mumbai Indians opener Ryan Rickelton responded to concerns surrounding Hardik Pandya’s back spasms following their win over Lucknow Super Giants at Wankhede Stadium on Monday (May4). Speaking after the match, Rickelton revealed that he had only become aware of the issue earlier in the day and did not have clarity on how serious it might be.

"I don't know when he's expected to be back. I found out this afternoon that he had back spasms, so I'm unaware of the extent of it. I don't want to call it an injury; I'm unaware of the extent of how bad it is or what he's feeling. But I'm sure he'll be with the group again as we head to Raipur this week," Rickelton said.

With Pandya unavailable, Suryakumar Yadav took over the captaincy in what turned out to be a high-scoring encounter against the Super Giants.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Although there’s still uncertainty around the exact Pandya’s condition, Rickelton expressed hopeful that the all-rounder would return to the team soon for the upcoming matches.

Coming to the clash, MI opted to bowl first, and knocks from Nicholas Pooran (63 in 21 balls, with four and eight sixes), Mitchell Marsh (44 in 25 balls, with six fours and three sixes) and Himmat Singh (40* in 31 balls, with two fours and two sixes) took LSG to 228/5.



However, a stand of 143 runs between Rickelton (83 in 32 balls, with six fours and eight sixes) and Rohit (84 in 44 balls, with six fours and seven sixes) helped MI make a light work of the chase and completed the chase in 18.4 overs.



MI are at the ninth spot with three wins and seven losses, while LSG are at the bottom with two wins and seven losses.