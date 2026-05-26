/IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: RCB crush GT to reach back-to-back finals

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru delivered a commanding performance on Tuesday (May 26), hammering Gujarat Titans by 92 runs in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2026 to secure a spot in the final. At the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, captain Rajat Patidar shone with the bat, scoring blistering unbeaten 93 off 33 deliveries, including five boundaries and nine sixes, powering RCB to a formidable 254/5 in 20 overs. Krunal Pandya (43 off 28), Virat Kohli (43 off 25) and Devdutt Padikkal (30 off 19) were the other key contributors.

For Gujarat Titans, Kagiso Rabada (2/54) and Jason Holder (2/39) picked up two wickets apiece, while Prasidh Krishna claimed one. However, Mohammed Siraj and Rashid Khan were unable to trouble the opposition batters and finished wicketless.

Chasing the target, Gujarat Titans hoped for a strong start from openers Shubman Gill and B Sai Sudharsan in the crucial clash, but neither batter could settle in.

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Sai Sudharsan’s dismissal came in unusual fashion as he attempted an aggressive shot off Jacob Duffy, lost his grip on the bat and accidentally hit the stumps, ending his innings on 14 in bizarre circumstances.

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Soon after, skipper Shubman Gill suffered an early setback as Bhuvneshwar Kumar clean bowled him for just two runs, with the veteran pacer once again proving his effectiveness with the new ball.

Josh Hazlewood (1/39) then added the contribution by dismissing Jos Buttler for 29, while Rasikh Salam produced a game-changing over in the powerplay, removing Nishant Sandhu (5) and Jason Holder (0).

Washington Sundar (8) and impact substitute Rahul Tewatia (68) were then left with a near-impossible equation. With the required rate climbing steadily, the contest gradually slipped away from the Titans.

GT were eventually bowled out for 162, sealing RCB’s place in their fifth IPL final after previous appearances in 2009, 2011, 2016 and 2025.