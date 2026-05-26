/Virat Kohli sets new IPL milestone with four consecutive 600-run seasons

India star batter Virat Kohli delivered another strong performance for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Qualifier 1 of Indian Premier League 2026 on Tuesday (May 26). Opening the batting against Gujarat Titans in Dharamsala, Kohli scored a brisk 43 off 25 deliveries, striking five boundaries and a six before falling to Jason Holder on the second ball of the ninth over. During the knock at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Kohli created history by becoming the first batter in IPL history to register 600 or more runs in four successive seasons.

Entering his 15th game of the 2026 campaign, he required 43 runs to reach the landmark and achieved it on the fifth delivery of the eighth over.

The star batter had already crossed the 600-run mark in each of the previous three seasons for Bengaluru. He accumulated 639 runs in 14 matches in IPL 2023, followed by 741 runs in 15 games in IPL 2024 and 657 runs from 16 matches in IPL 2025.

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Before Kohli’s feat, only Chris Gayle and KL Rahul had recorded three consecutive IPL seasons with 600-plus runs. Kohli has now raised the benchmark with four straight seasons.