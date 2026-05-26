/Afghanistan tour of India: Hashmatullah Shahidi named captain for Tests and ODIs, check full squads

Hashmatullah Shahidi has been named captain of Afghanistan for their upcoming tour of India, where the side will play a one-off Test and a three-match ODI series between Jun 6 and Jun 20. The ODI squad features several key players, including Rashid Khan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran. Meanwhile, Afghanistan’s Test squad blends experienced players with rising talent, with the batting line-up expected to depend heavily on Rahmat Shah, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Azmatullah Omarzai for the red-ball fixture.

Behind the stumps, responsibilities in the Test squad will be handled by Afsar Zazai and Ikram Alikhil, while the spin attack will depend on Sharafudin Ashraf and Qais Ahmad.

The pace department for the Test match will be spearheaded by Bilal Sami, Zia Sharifi and Saleem Safi.

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For the ODI leg, Afghanistan have opted for a slightly different balance, bringing back seasoned all-rounder Mohammad Nabi alongside Rashid Khan. The batting order in the 50-over format will also feature promising youngsters such as Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal and Darwish Rasooli.

The bowling attack in the ODI squad added depth through AM Ghazanfar and Bilal Sami. Ghazanfar earned selection after an impressive stint in the Indian Premier League, where he claimed 15 wickets in 11 matches for Mumbai Indians.

Afghanistan’s India tour begins with the standalone Test in New Chandigarh from Jun 6 to 10. The ODI series will then commence on Jun 14 in Dharamsala, followed by the second match in Lucknow on Jun 17 and the final ODI in Chennai on Jun 20.

Test Squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Abdul Malik, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rahmanullah Zadran, Afsar Zazai (wk), Ikram Alikhil (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Sharafudin Ashraf, Nangyal Kharotai, Qais Ahmad, Bilal Sami, Zia Sharifi and Saleem Safi

Reserves: Bashir Ahmad, Bahir Shah and Ismat Alam