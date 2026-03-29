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IPL 2026: Mumbai end 13-year opening game jinx with statement win over Kolkata at Wankhede

Gautam Sodhi
Edited By Gautam Sodhi
Published: Mar 29, 2026, 23:14 IST | Updated: Mar 29, 2026, 23:14 IST
IPL 2026: Mumbai end 13-year opening game jinx with statement win over Kolkata at Wankhede

IPL 2026 MI end 13-year opening game jinx with crunch win over KKR at Wankhede Photograph: (Others)

Story highlights

History at the Wankhede! Mumbai Indians have finally broken their 13-year opening day jinx, chasing down a record 221 to beat KKR in IPL 2026. With vintage Rohit Sharma (78) and debutant Ryan Rickelton (81) leading the charge, the T20 World Cup heroes return to winning ways.

Mumbai Indians (MI) have finally ended their 13-year opening game jinx in IPL 2026 after beating Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by six wickets at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. Former captain Rohit Sharma (78) and keeper-batter Ryan Rickelton (81) starred with the bat, as the hosts chased down a record 221 with 10 balls remaining. Mumbai last won its tournament opener in 2012, and after 13 consecutive opening-day defeats, they have finally started a season with two points.

Mumbai won the toss and elected to field, welcoming back several T20 World Cup-winning heroes just three weeks after their historic triumph in Ahmedabad on March 8. From Jasprit Bumrah to captain Hardik Pandya, the national stars looked clinical in their first franchise outing of the year.

KKR batted first, with captain Ajinkya Rahane top scoring (67 off 40 balls). Opening alongside Finn Allen, who made headlines for his record T20I hundred in the semifinal against the Proteas, scored 37 in just 17 balls, hitting two sixes and four fours. Handy contributions from KKR debutant Cameron Green (18), gloveman Angkrish Raghuvanshi (51 off 29 balls) and Rinku Singh (33* off 21 balls) saw KKR post a fighting total (220 for four) in their first innings.

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About the Author

Gautam Sodhi

Gautam Sodhi

Gautam Sodhi

Meet Gautam, a seasoned journalist with over eight years of experience in covering the world of sports. I am a self-proclaimed cricket fanatic, having a deep passion for the game a...Read More

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