/IPL 2026 | 'I have not seen...': Parag reacts to SRH debutant pacers Praful and Sakib tearing RR apart

Rajasthan Royals (RR) walked into the IPL 2026 match against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Monday (Apr 13) as the only team with 100 per cent win record in the season. The Royals, chasing 217, however, faced fury of two debutant pacers - Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain. Both the pacers took took four wickets each and took SRH to a dominating 57-run win. Royals skipper Riyan Parag, while calling the loss a blip, acknowledged there were some miscalculations from them but conceded that the SRH debuting bowlers did bowl really well. The loss didn't displace Royals (8 points from 5 matches) from top position on the points table but took SRH to fourth place (4 points from 5 matches).

RR skipper Parag reacts to loss vs SRH

"Not a lot of time to feel the emotions, to be honest. We lost back-to-back wickets, credit to the way they bowled. Probably a few miscalculations from us, but we will just take this as a blip and not think about it too much,” Parag said Royals' first loss of the season.

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"I think I've not seen them a lot domestically, but I think I played Sakib once when I played against Bihar versus Assam. But they bowled beautifully," he added about the two debutants.

Praful-Sakib create history

Praful bowled the first over of RR's chase - his first IPL over - and took three wickets in Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel, and Lhuan-dre Pretorius. This is the first time a bowler had taken three wickets in first over of an IPL innings. Hinge dismissed Riyan Parag in his second over as RR became 9/5 in three overs. The other wicket was taken by Sakib, who dismissed Jaiswal in his first over as well.