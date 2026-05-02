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IPL 2026: Here's all you need to know about SRH vs KKR match no 45 timing, squad, H2H & more

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: May 02, 2026, 15:23 IST | Updated: May 02, 2026, 15:23 IST
IPL 2026: Here's all you need to know about SRH vs KKR match no 45 timing, squad, H2H & more

Ajinkya Rahane and Pat Cummins Photograph: (BCCI)

Story highlights

Ahead of the key IPL 2026 clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders, here’s everything you need to know, including live streaming, head-to-head stats and other important details.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will host Kolkata Knight Riders in match 45 of IPL 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday (May 3). SRH have won six of their nine matches so far, while KKR have managed two victories from eight games. Both teams will try to maintain their winning momentum with a win. Ahead of the clash, here’s everything you need to know, including live streaming details, head-to-head stats and other key information.

What is the head-to-head record for the SRH vs KKR clash in IPL history

Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians have clashed 31 times in the Indian Premier League, with KKR winning 20 matches and SRH claiming victory in 11 encounters.

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What is the venue for the SRH vs KKR IPL 2026 Match No.45?

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad will be the venue for the SRH vs KKR IPL 2026 Match No.45.

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When will the SRH vs KKR IPL 2026 Match No.45?

The SRH vs KKR IPL 2026 Match No.45 will start at 3:30 p.m. IST, with the toss taking place at 3:00 p.m. IST.

Which channel will broadcast the SRH vs KKR IPL 2026 Match No.45?

The Star Sports Network will broadcast the SRH vs KKR IPL 2026 Match No.45 in India.

Which platform will live-stream the SRH vs KKR IPL 2026 Match No.45?

The Jio+Hotstar will live-stream the SRH vs KKR IPL 2026 Match No.45 in India.

Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Smaran Ravichandran, Aniket Verma, Abhishek Sharma, Harsh Dubey, Kamindu Mendis, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (c), Jaydev Unadkat, Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Salil Arora, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, Jack Edwards, Travis Head, Sakib Hussain and Brydon Carse

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Blessing Muzarabani, Finn Allen, Manish Pandey, Tejasvi Dahiya, Saurabh Dubey, Rovman Powell, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert, Navdeep Saini, Sarthak Ranjan, Rachin Ravindra, Prashant Solanki, Matheesha Pathirana, Umran Malik and Daksh Kamra

About the Author

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia is a dynamic journalist with a strong passion for storytelling, whether it’s the thrill of live sports or the pulse of current affairs. While sports remain close to...Read More

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