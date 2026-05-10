/IPL 2026: Here's all you need to know about PBKS vs DC match no 55 timing, squad, H2H & more

Punjab Kings will host Delhi Capitals in match 55 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Monday (May 11). PBKS have played 10 matches so far, winning six and losing three and are currently third on the points table. DC have played 11 matches, winning four and losing seven and sit in eighth place in the standings. Both teams will look to return to winning ways with a victory in this clash. Ahead of the match, here’s everything you need to know, including live streaming details, head-to-head stats and other key information.

What is the head-to-head record for the PBKS vs DC clash in IPL history

Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals have clashed 36 times in the Indian Premier League, with PBKS winning 18 matches and DC claiming victory in 17 encounters. One match ended without a result.

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What is the venue for the PBKS vs DC IPL 2026 Match No.55?

The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala will be the venue for the PBKS vs DC IPL 2026 Match No.55.

When will the PBKS vs DC IPL 2026 Match No.55?

The PBKS vs DC IPL 2026 Match No.55 will start at 7:30 p.m. IST, with the toss taking place at 7:00 p.m. IST.

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Which channel will broadcast the PBKS vs DC IPL 2026 Match No.55?

The Star Sports Network will broadcast the PBKS vs DC IPL 2026 Match No.55 in India.

Which platform will live-stream the PBKS vs DC IPL 2026 Match No.55?

The Jio+Hotstar will live-stream the PBKS vs DC IPL 2026 Match No.55 in India.

Squads

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Priyansh Arya, Vishnu Vinod, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey, Harpreet Brar, Yash Thakur, Azmatullah Omarzai, Ben Dwarshuis, Lockie Ferguson, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash and Vishal Nishad