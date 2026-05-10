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'No panic in camp after three straight losses, team sticks to original preparation plan,' says PBKS Suryansh Shedge

Aditya Bhatia
Authored By Aditya Bhatia
Published: May 10, 2026, 17:02 IST | Updated: May 10, 2026, 17:02 IST
'No panic in camp after three straight losses, team sticks to original preparation plan,' says PBKS Suryansh Shedge

Suryansh Shedge Photograph: (Punjab Kings)

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Ahead of Punjab Kings’ upcoming clash against Delhi Capitals, youngster Suryansh Shedge spoke to WION’s Aditya Bhatia during a media interaction and reflected on the team’s mindset following three consecutive defeats.

The Indian Premier League continues to serve as a major stage for young cricketers looking to make a mark and push for national selection. One such emerging talent is Suryansh Shedge, who played a fighting knock for Punjab Kings in their recent match against Gujarat Titans, helping the side post 163/9 on Sunday. Ahead of Punjab Kings’ upcoming clash against Delhi Capitals, Shedge spoke to WION’s Aditya Bhatia during a media interaction and reflected on the team’s mindset following three consecutive defeats.

Speaking about the atmosphere in the dressing room, Shedge said the team has remained calm and united despite the setbacks. He pointed out that Punjab had earlier won six matches with the same approach and believes occasional dips in form are part of the game. While admitting there are areas that need improvement, he said those concerns have already been addressed internally.

“We won six matches with the same preparation, so there is no panic in the camp after three straight losses. The team will continue with the original preparation plan. We know there are a few areas to improve on and all those things have been addressed,” Shedge said.

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The youngster also credited head coach Ricky Ponting and captain Shreyas Iyer for maintaining a positive environment within the squad. According to Shedge, the management has consistently focused on keeping the dressing room relaxed and supportive so players feel comfortable and confident.

“Since Ricky sir came in and Shreyas was appointed captain, the focus has always been on keeping the atmosphere light and happy so players feel comfortable,” he said.

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He added that while it is easy for teams to fall into a blame game during difficult phases, Punjab Kings are instead concentrating on staying together as a unit.

In IPL 2026, Punjab Kings have so far played 10 matches, registering six wins and three losses at a net run rate of +0.571. After enjoying a strong start to the season, the side has now suffered three straight defeats. Under Shreyas Iyer’s leadership, PBKS will be aiming to bounce back quickly and strengthen their chances of securing a top-four finish and a place in the playoffs.

Punjab Kings will next take on Delhi Capitals on Monday (May 11) at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium.

About the Author

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia is a dynamic journalist with a strong passion for storytelling, whether it’s the thrill of live sports or the pulse of current affairs. While sports remain close to...Read More

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