/IPL 2026: Here's all you need to know about LSG vs DC match no 5 timing, squad, H2H & more

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will kick off their IPL 2026 campaign on Wednesday (Apr 1) against Delhi Capitals (DC) in a high-octane clash at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Both sides are still chasing their first IPL title and will be eager to get off to a strong start this season. Ahead of the key clash, here’s all you need to know, including live streaming, head-to-head stats and other important details.

What is the head-to-head record for the LSG vs DC clash in IPL history?

Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals have clashed seven times in the Indian Premier League, with DC winning four matches and LSG claiming victory in three encounters.

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What is the venue for the LSG vs DC IPL 2026 Match No.5?

The Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow will be the venue for the LSG vs DC IPL 2026 Match No.5.

When will the LSG vs DC IPL 2026 Match No.5?

The LSG vs DC IPL 2026 Match No.5 will start at 7:30 p.m. IST, with the toss taking place at 7:00 p.m. IST.

Which channel will broadcast the LSG vs DC IPL 2026 Match No.5?

The Star Sports Network will broadcast the LSG vs DC IPL 2026 Match No.5 in India.

Which platform will live-stream the LSG vs DC IPL 2026 Match No.5?

The Jio+Hotstar will live-stream the LSG vs DC IPL 2026 Match No.5 in India.

Squads

Lucknow Super Giants: Rishabh Pant (C & WK), Nicholas Pooran (WK), Josh Inglis (WK), Aiden Markram, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Mayank Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mohsin Khan, Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Rathi, Akash Singh, Prince Yadav, Arjun Tendulkar, Naman Tiwari,Mitchell Marsh, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed and Arshin Kulkarni