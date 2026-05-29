/IPL 2026: Gill’s century outshines Sooryavanshi 96 as GT seal final spot vs RCB

Gujarat Titans booked their place in the IPL 2026 final with a seven-wicket victory over the Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 at the PCA Stadium in Mullanpur and now they will face defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the summit clash on Sunday. Shubman Gill’s 109 and a half-century from Sai Sudharsan powered the chase as GT successfully chased the 215-run target with eight balls remaining.

Earlier, after winning the toss, Rajasthan Royals chose to bat first, but their innings got off to a shaky start, as Mohammed Siraj removed Yashasvi Jaiswal for just one in the opening over, while Kagiso Rabada struck soon after to dismiss Dhruv Jurel for seven.

Ravindra Jadeja and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi then rebuilt the innings with an aggressive counterattack, Jadeja looked in fine touch before retiring hurt on 34 from 19 balls because of discomfort, while, captain Riyan Parag came in next and scored a brisk 11 off 6 deliveries before Jason Holder claimed his wicket.

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Holder struck again to remove Dasun Shanaka for three, while Prasidh Krishna dismissed Jofra Archer, who had been promoted up the order, for a quick seven off four balls.

Jadeja later returned to the crease after receiving treatment and partnered Sooryavanshi in another productive stand. The youngster made full use of a dropped chance on 46 by Sai Sudharsan and converted it into a brilliant half-century. Their partnership added another 52 runs before Rabada ended Sooryavanshi’s explosive knock on 96 from 47 balls.

A fiery cameo from Donovan Ferreira, who smashed 38 off just 11 deliveries, along with Jadeja’s unbeaten 45 from 35 balls, lifted Rajasthan Royals to an imposing 214/6 in their 20 overs.

Chasing 215, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill gave Gujarat Titans the perfect start and attacked from the start, piling on boundaries and bringing up their respective fifties rapidly as GT crossed the 100-run mark before the halfway stage.

Sudharsan’s entertaining innings ended in unusual way when he was dismissed hit wicket, repeating the same mode of dismissal from the first qualifier against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Before his departure, he and Gill had put together a massive 167-run opening partnership.

Gill continued to dominate the chase and reached a superb century, leading from the front with a sensational 109 off 53 balls before eventually falling to Archer.